Two more Pittsylvania-Danville Health District residents die of COVID-19; positivity rate creeps up again

As of Tuesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's positivity was 16.5%. Anything above 15% indicates that some cases in the community are being missed, according to the University of Virginia researchers. A rate higher than 5% shows the virus isn't controlled in an area, health experts previously had said.

Also, fewer residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are being tested. The current average is about 344 COVID-19 tests a day, down from 455 on Jan. 17.

Although now new outbreaks have been added since last week, cases associated with outbreaks have increased by 30 since Sunday.

Three new outbreaks at K-12 facilities in Danville and Pittsylvania County popped up on the health department's dashboard Saturday morning.

Officials with the state health department haven't responded to a request from the Register & Bee seeking details on those outbreaks.

Variants

The latest forecast from the University of Virginia indicated cases will grow until a peak in February, but a new virus variant could keep infection numbers high well into April.

That variant surfaced Monday in a Northern Virginia adult who did not report any travel history.