Two more Pittsylvania-Danville Health District residents die of COVID-19; positivity rate creeps up again

Two more residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19.
Those fatalities — one in Danville and the other in Pittsylvania County — were revealed in a Tuesday morning update from the Virginia Department of Health. That brings the pandemic death toll to 110 for the local district.
Very few details are known when someone dies of COVID-19 beyond basic demographic data that shows the latest fatalities were both men in their 60s.
Deaths, just like cases, are recorded in a person's official place of residence. The deaths likely occurred weeks earlier, because the health department generally waits for a death certificate before adding information to a central database.
While deaths have slowed this month compared to December, record-breaking cases continue to mount. The local district recorded 46 new infections in Tuesday's report, bringing January's total to 2,427.
The health district surpassed 7,000 cases Saturday. As of Tuesday, there were 7,357 cumulative cases of COVID-19.
In another sign of continued community spread, the area's positivity rate has started to creep back up after dropping to 15.2% on Jan. 17. That number calculates the positive results against the overall amount of tests administered.
As of Tuesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's positivity was 16.5%. Anything above 15% indicates that some cases in the community are being missed, according to the University of Virginia researchers. A rate higher than 5% shows the virus isn't controlled in an area, health experts previously had said.
Also, fewer residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are being tested. The current average is about 344 COVID-19 tests a day, down from 455 on Jan. 17.
Although now new outbreaks have been added since last week, cases associated with outbreaks have increased by 30 since Sunday.
Three new outbreaks at K-12 facilities in Danville and Pittsylvania County popped up on the health department's dashboard Saturday morning.
Officials with the state health department haven't responded to a request from the Register & Bee seeking details on those outbreaks.
Tuesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,412
|64
|194
|Pittsylvania County
|3,945
|46
|143
|Halifax County
|1,886
|51
|42
|Mecklenburg County
|1,696
|45
|70
|Henry County
|3,578
|68
|112
|Martinsville
|1,317
|32
|112
|Virginia
|483,326
|6,174
|20,830
Variants
The latest forecast from the University of Virginia indicated cases will grow until a peak in February, but a new virus variant could keep infection numbers high well into April.
That variant surfaced Monday in a Northern Virginia adult who did not report any travel history.
“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a Monday statement. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness."
Friday's UVa report includes a scenario with a new variant suggesting it increases transmissibility by 40% and may become the dominant strain by March, a worry the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aired two weeks ago.
For COVID-19, increased transmissibility is something that concerns UVa researchers.
"More people are likely to be infected, resulting in a corresponding increase in illness and deaths," researchers said in the report.
Locally, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains in a surge trajectory. A surge — one of four terms UVa uses to define cases throughout Virginia — means cases have doubled based on a 100,000 population scale.
UVa's model forecasts a peak of about 941 cases by Feb. 7, but that number could go higher and stretch into mid-March. The local projection shows cases averaging about 645 per week through mid-April.