Two more Pittsylvania-Danville Health District residents die of COVID-19; three new outbreaks surface

Even as new COVID-19 infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County have dipped during the past few days, two more deaths were reported Friday morning.
Those deaths were among 62 new fatalities listed across the state, sending the commonwealth's toll past the 6,000 mark.
Locally, the latest deaths occurred in two residents in their 70s. The gender of those residents isn't exactly clear because of a data update on a previous fatality. One woman and two men were added to the death logs for the local district, but one of those is associated with a previous fatality in which the gender was not reported.
Because the Virginia Department of Health doesn't comment on individual deaths, the only way of tracking is by looking for day-to-day changes in the data, which sometimes leads to confusion when adjustments are made. It's also likely the fatalities happened weeks earlier, because health officials often must wait for a death certificate before entering information into an online database.
Deaths — just like cases — are associated with a person's official place of residence.
Danville has lost 64 residents to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 43 county residents have died.
Although more deaths have been recorded this week, the number of new COVID-19 cases is declining. On Friday, 34 new infections brought the 7-day daily average down to about 76, compared with nearly 112 Monday. The decline also is seen across the state after nearly 10,000 new infections were reported Sunday. For the last four days, Virginia has added 4,000-4,500 new COVID-19 cases a day.
It's not clear if there is a clear drop in cases or — as local health officials noted previously — labs wait to send reports in batches instead of daily bursts.
Friday’s data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Halifax County
|3,224
|64
|191
|Mecklenburg County
|3,754
|43
|141
|Danville
|1,817
|48
|40
|Pittsylvania County
|1,632
|48
|40
|Henry County
|3,485
|65
|245
|Martinsville
|1,277
|30
|109
|Virginia
|463,751
|6,002
|20,544
Outbreaks
Three new outbreaks have emerged in data reports recent days, but few details are available.
A site that tracks outbreaks at long-term care facilities across Virginia — in addition to schools and medical facilities — reports Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center as the only area facility with an outbreak in progress. According to Friday's update, 16 residents there have died from the outbreak first reported in November. That's an increase of two since last Friday's report.
An outbreak is considered active until 28 days pass without a new infection recorded, according to the website, which is updated once a week.
Robert Parker, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health, said he was unable to track down details surrounding the recent outbreaks. In an email to the Register & Bee, Parker cited staff members' being overwhelmed preparing for a mass vaccination clinic Saturday in Danville.
Here's how the data played out this week: On Tuesday, a new outbreak at a long-term care facility was added, along with nine new cases in the outbreak classification. On Thursday, an outbreak popped up in a congregate setting, bringing eight new cases. Friday's update included yet another congregate outbreak, with seven more cases.
The congregate classification include a wide rage of settings like homes, churches or businesses. Outbreaks are another area in which data sometimes are slow to trickle to the online database.
Six health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, according to the the same database.
Vaccine event
After shifting into the next phase of vaccinations, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District plans a closed clinic Saturday at the Averett University E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.
This event — the first in an expected series of mass vaccinations — is not open to the public and only available to those who previously registered.
“Registration for this event was prioritized for people and communities at highest risk of contracting COVID-19," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement.
As of Thursday, nearly 1,600 vaccines have been administered in Danville and more than 800 in Pittsylvania County, the health department reported. An online database shows 199 Danville residents have been fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the shots. In the county, 107 residents are fully vaccinated.
Residents wanting to pre-register for a future vaccine clinics should call the Danville Health Department at 434-766-9828 or the Pittsylvania County Health Department in Chatham at 434-432-7232.
Because residents 65 and older qualify for Phase 1b of the vaccination plans, phone lines are often overwhelmed, officials noted.
“We will have a small army of vaccinators and support staff on Saturday to provide Moderna vaccine to those who pre-registered,” Spillmann said. “This vaccine requires two doses at least 28 days apart; so we are planning a follow up clinic at Averett next month for second doses, and will continue to offer additional clinics and work with our partners to vaccinate as many Virginians as possible, as quickly as possible.”