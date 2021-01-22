Two more Pittsylvania-Danville Health District residents die of COVID-19; three new outbreaks surface

Even as new COVID-19 infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County have dipped during the past few days, two more deaths were reported Friday morning.

Those deaths were among 62 new fatalities listed across the state, sending the commonwealth's toll past the 6,000 mark.

Locally, the latest deaths occurred in two residents in their 70s. The gender of those residents isn't exactly clear because of a data update on a previous fatality. One woman and two men were added to the death logs for the local district, but one of those is associated with a previous fatality in which the gender was not reported.

Because the Virginia Department of Health doesn't comment on individual deaths, the only way of tracking is by looking for day-to-day changes in the data, which sometimes leads to confusion when adjustments are made. It's also likely the fatalities happened weeks earlier, because health officials often must wait for a death certificate before entering information into an online database.

Deaths — just like cases — are associated with a person's official place of residence.

Danville has lost 64 residents to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 43 county residents have died.