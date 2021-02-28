Two more virus deaths in Danville, Pittsylvania County added to record-breaking count for February

The shortest month of the year holds the record for the most COVID-19 fatalities in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

In a span of 28 days, 55 deaths were added. Even though those fatalities are in the logs for February, that doesn't mean the deaths occurred this month. In a cumbersome process, the Virginia Department of Health must verify each death related the the illness caused by the coronavirus. That process normally takes at least a few weeks.

The two latest deaths — one Danville resident and one from Pittsylvania County — were revealed Sunday morning in the health department's refresh of COVID-19 data.

One victim was a man, the other a woman. Both were in the 80-or-older category, which accounts for 54% of all 167 local lives lost to COVID-19.

Other than those general details based on daily records of demographics, little is known when someone succumbs to the virus. The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths.

There were 57 new infections added in Sunday morning's update, a higher figure then the average daily count, which is now at 27. It's not clear if the bump is a result of delayed reporting from labs, a problem the health department has encountered, or just more people becoming ill with the virus.