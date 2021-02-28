Two more virus deaths in Danville, Pittsylvania County added to record-breaking count for February

The shortest month of the year holds the record for the most COVID-19 fatalities in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
In a span of 28 days, 55 deaths were added. Even though those fatalities are in the logs for February, that doesn't mean the deaths occurred this month. In a cumbersome process, the Virginia Department of Health must verify each death related the the illness caused by the coronavirus. That process normally takes at least a few weeks.
The two latest deaths — one Danville resident and one from Pittsylvania County — were revealed Sunday morning in the health department's refresh of COVID-19 data.
One victim was a man, the other a woman. Both were in the 80-or-older category, which accounts for 54% of all 167 local lives lost to COVID-19.
Other than those general details based on daily records of demographics, little is known when someone succumbs to the virus. The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths.
There were 57 new infections added in Sunday morning's update, a higher figure then the average daily count, which is now at 27. It's not clear if the bump is a result of delayed reporting from labs, a problem the health department has encountered, or just more people becoming ill with the virus.
Variant found
A new variant — specifically called B.1.1.7 — has been found in three adults in the Southwest Virginia region, the health department announced Saturday. Danville and Pittsylvania County are included in that broad region that stretches north to Lynchburg and west to the borders of Tennessee and Kentucky.
The department's news release did not specify the exact location of those three adults. It did, however, note that all three had no history of travel during their exposure periods.
The variant emerged late last year in the United Kingdom and is known for an increased person-to-person spread of COVID-19, an already highly transmissible virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests it's possible this variant could become the dominant strain as early as March.
With cases on a steep decline, variants are becoming the focus of concern among health experts, including the University of Virginia. In UVa's latest COVID-19 report released Friday, a combination of variants and Virginia residents abandoning safety precautions could lead to another spike in cases by summer with a peak higher than the one experienced in January.
"When coupled with relaxed prevention, the model suggests even small increases can lead to large projected surges," researchers wrote in the latest report.
Other measure
The positivity rate is showing signs of dropping but remains elevated.
In Danville, the 7-day rolling average is 11.44%, the CDC reports. It's 15.37% in Pittsylvania County. The CDC provides data on each city or county whereas the health department only gives those figures based on a health district as a whole.
The rate indicates the virus' spread at a community level. A figure above 5% generally means COVID-19 is not controlled in a locality. When that number reaches 15% there's a chance some cases are going undetected in an area, UVa reports.
Sunday's data
The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,317
|103
|234
|Pittsylvania County
|4761
|64
|164
|Halifax County
|2,432
|61
|63
|Mecklenburg County
|1,981
|53
|82
|Henry County
|4,195
|105
|281
|Martinsville
|1,507
|56
|128
|Virginia
|576,050
|8,552
|24,115