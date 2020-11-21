Two new COVID-19 deaths bring toll to 70 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's death toll from COVID-19 reached 70 on Saturday morning.

Two more fatalities — both women, one in her 70s and the other 80 or older — were revealed by the Virginia Department of Health, although the deaths could have happened weeks ago. One woman was a Danville resident, the other resided in Pittsylvania County.

With the exception of basic demographic data, little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Even the date of the death is a mystery. Officials have to wait to receive the official death certificate before they can enter the information into a database that's updated each morning. That process can sometimes take weeks, health department officials have said.

The new deaths come as cases rise dramatically across the state but have stayed relatively steady in Danville and Pittsylvania County. On Saturday, both localities added 35 new reports of COVID-19, bringing the average to about 25 new cases a day.

By contrast, the commonwealth is averaging about 2,000 new cases a day, compared to about 1,400 a week ago.

Three new outbreaks popped up this week at two facilities in Danville and one in Chatham.