Two people and pet rescued from Dan River

The Danville Fire Department rescued two people and a pet from the Dan River in the early morning hours Sunday.

It was shortly before 3 a.m. when crews were called to Angler's Park at 350 Northside Drive after a boat lost power and started to drift down the river, Capt. Terry Barker reported in a news release.

Witnesses told arriving crews the fisherman needed help because of the loss of power in the boat.

"DFD deployed rescue boats and made contact with occupants downriver from Angler's Park," Barker wrote in the release. "During rescue of stranded fisherman their boat capsized."

Both occupants and a pet were rescued and no injuries were reported.

The Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Police Department also responded.