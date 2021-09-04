 Skip to main content
Two people die in fiery crash Saturday morning in Danville
Two people die in fiery crash Saturday morning in Danville

Two people died in a fiery Saturday morning single-vehicle wreck in Danville, police report.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers with the Danville Police Department responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail.

When they arrived, they discovered a four-door Nissan car engulfed in flames. The two people in vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and struck two telephone poles prior to the fire," police wrote in a news release.

The bodies will be sent to the medical examiner's office for identification, police said.

Authorities are still investigating and provided no other details on the crash.

