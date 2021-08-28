Two pets die in Danville house fire

Two family pets died in a Friday evening fire that started in a dryer vent in Danville.

It was shortly after 7 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 126 Ruskin St. When units arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the 2-story home, a news release reported.

Everyone was already out of the house when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was discovered in a laundry room. After it was extinguished, crews found the family's cat and dog dead inside the home.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the blaze started in a dryer vent.

"Danville Fire Department would like to remind readers to test your smoke alarms monthly and to clean your dryer vents regularly," James H. Satterfield, a fire captain, said in the news release.

The American Red Cross is helping the five residents who were displaced.

Fire crews remained on the scene for almost three hours.