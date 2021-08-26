Tyson Foods to bring 376 jobs, $300 million in investment to Dan River Region

"This is really high-tech where the raw product is coming and we're adding value to that raw product," Rowe said Thursday.

Besides the construction jobs and those directly at the facility once it's operational, the project will also bring indirect employment in sanitation and trucking, Rowe said.

Worker pay at the facility will be higher than usual for Pittsylvania County, he added.

"These jobs are substantially above the prevailing average wage for Pittsylvania County," he said.

Also, Tyson is well-known for being active in the community, Rowe said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Groundbreaking is expected in October or November, with project completion in early or mid-2023.

On Wednesday morning, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority approved a draft of a local performance agreement for the project during a special meeting.

The 3-0 vote passed a resolution for the agreement that would involve Tyson Foods bringing its facility to Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park.

Under the agreement, RIFA would provide a land grant worth about $2.06 million and would apply for and disburse state grants and a state loan.