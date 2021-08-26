Tyson Foods to bring 376 jobs, $300 million in investment to Dan River Region

"As consumers actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to to meet that growing demand," Noelle O'Mara, president of prepared foods for Tyson Foods, said in a prepared statement. "Our continued focus on consumer-driven innovation will accelerate this momentum and our investment in Danville-Pittsylvania County will help drive the long-term growth of the iconic Tyson brand."

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has had a footprint in Virginia for more than 50 years and employs more than 2,000 people across the state in its hatchery, grain, and processing operations in Glen Allen area in Henrico County and in Temperanceville on the Eastern Shore.

David Bray, president of of poultry for Tyson Foods, said, "We're thankful for the invitation to become a part of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County communities. The location is appealing because of the strong support from both state and local leaders, as well as the viability of labor in the region."

Rowe emphasized that the facility will not be a slaughterhouse. It’s a no-kill facility where raw product will be brought in, he said.

"This is really high-tech where the raw product is coming and we're adding value to that raw product," Rowe said Thursday.