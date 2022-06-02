 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Unattended cooking blamed in Danville apartment fire

  • 0

Unattended cooking is blamed in a Thursday afternoon fire at a Danville apartment building, officials reported.

Shortly after 3:10 p.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to a two-story brick apartment complex at 143 Marshall Terrace, a news release from battalion chief T. E. Napier Jr. said.

Crews entered the basement apartment to find fire and smoke in the kitchen. After the flames were doused with a water extinguisher, firefighters ventilated smoke from the entire building.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as accidental from unattended booking, Napier said in the release.

There were no injures reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The release did not report the extent of the damage.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian students turn Russian missile fragments into works of art for charity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert