Unattended cooking blamed in Danville apartment fire

Unattended cooking is blamed in a Thursday afternoon fire at a Danville apartment building, officials reported.

Shortly after 3:10 p.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to a two-story brick apartment complex at 143 Marshall Terrace, a news release from battalion chief T. E. Napier Jr. said.

Crews entered the basement apartment to find fire and smoke in the kitchen. After the flames were doused with a water extinguisher, firefighters ventilated smoke from the entire building.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as accidental from unattended booking, Napier said in the release.

There were no injures reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The release did not report the extent of the damage.