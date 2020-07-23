Under latest proposal, Danville Public Schools would start with nine weeks of virtual learning

The Danville School Board is now considering a proposal for the school year to begin with nine weeks of virtual learning for all students, with a few exceptions.

The school board heard the proposal during a special meeting Thursday.

The board initially heard a proposal last week for a hybrid model that incorporated in-person and virtual instruction to varying degrees based on grade level. The latest proposal includes a provision that the first quarter of the school year would be virtual for all students save for preschoolers, English learners and students with disabilities.

Six weeks into the first quarter, interim superintendent Catherine Magouyrk would make a recommendation to the school board regarding in-person instruction starting in the second quarter. That decision will be based on the spread of the coronavirus and Virginia’s reopening phase at that time.