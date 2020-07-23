Under latest proposal, Danville Public Schools would start with nine weeks of virtual learning

The Danville School Board is now considering a proposal for the school year to begin with nine weeks of virtual learning for all students, with a few exceptions.
The school board heard the proposal during a special meeting Thursday.
The board initially heard a proposal last week for a hybrid model that incorporated in-person and virtual instruction to varying degrees based on grade level. The latest proposal includes a provision that the first quarter of the school year would be virtual for all students save for preschoolers, English learners and students with disabilities.
Six weeks into the first quarter, interim superintendent Catherine Magouyrk would make a recommendation to the school board regarding in-person instruction starting in the second quarter. That decision will be based on the spread of the coronavirus and Virginia’s reopening phase at that time.
If face-to-face instruction is a viable option, parents will have a choice between in-person instruction or 100% virtual instruction for their children. Once that decision has been made, the selection cannot be changed until the end of the first semester. While delivering the proposal, Robin Owens, the director of student support services for Danville Public Schools, said the school division is requesting that caveat because there are “so many moving parts” that would be involved in a mid-quarter switch, such as transportation and class schedules.
Under this proposal, preschoolers will still attend school five days per week, similar to the terms of the original proposal. Parents of English learners and students with disabilities will be able to choose between in-person and virtual instruction for their children four days per week.
If face-to-face learning is approved, the in-person attendance schedules under this proposal remain unchanged from the initial draft, which called for four-day weeks for grades K-3 and A and B groups attending school on two different days per week at every grade level above that.
