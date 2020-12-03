Unemployment rates continue to improve across the region in the past 30-day reporting period with all localities reporting that its percentage of the unemployed are back in the single digits.

The unemployment figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that the city of Danville is at 8.1%, falling from 9.7% in September and up from 4.5% last year.

Pittsylvania County is now at 4.7%, an improvement from 6.2% a month ago, but still up from 3.1% a year ago.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combine to form the Danville Micropolitan area with a rate of 6%, down from 7.5% last month and 3.6% last year.

Pittsylvania County boasts the largest labor force of all localities in the region with 29,117. There are 1,360 people unemployed leaving 27,757 at work.

The city of Danville has the most unemployed people at 1,508, with a labor force of 18,639, leaving 17,131 employed.

By comparison, Martinsville’s rate decreased from 11.4% to 9.5% but up from 3.9% a year ago.

Henry County continues to improve from 7.3% to 6.1% in October. The rate a year ago was 3.0%