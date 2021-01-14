Unemployment rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County continue downward trend

Unemployment rates continue to improve across the region in the past 30-day reporting period, with all localities reporting percentages in the single digits.

The unemployment figures released on Jan. 5 by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of November and show that Martinsville’s rate decreased from 9.2% in October, to 8.2% at the end of November, but that's up from 3% a year ago.

The city of Danville is at 6.8%, falling from 7.8% in October but up from 4.2% last year.

Pittsylvania County is now at 4.3%, an improvement from 4.6% a month ago, but still up from 3% a year ago.

By contrast Henry County improved to 5.3% in November, and Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, at 4%, down from 4.2% in October and up from 2.7% last year.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combine to form the Danville Micropolitan area, with a rate of 5.2%, down from 5.8% last month and 3.4% last year.

Pittsylvania County boasts the largest labor force of all localities in the region, with 29,659. There are 1,265 people unemployed leaving 28,394 at work.