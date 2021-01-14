Unemployment rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County continue downward trend

Unemployment rates continue to improve across the region in the past 30-day reporting period, with all localities reporting percentages in the single digits.
The unemployment figures released on Jan. 5 by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of November and show that Martinsville’s rate decreased from 9.2% in October, to 8.2% at the end of November, but that's up from 3% a year ago.
The city of Danville is at 6.8%, falling from 7.8% in October but up from 4.2% last year.
Pittsylvania County is now at 4.3%, an improvement from 4.6% a month ago, but still up from 3% a year ago.
By contrast Henry County improved to 5.3% in November, and Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, at 4%, down from 4.2% in October and up from 2.7% last year.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combine to form the Danville Micropolitan area, with a rate of 5.2%, down from 5.8% last month and 3.4% last year.
Pittsylvania County boasts the largest labor force of all localities in the region, with 29,659. There are 1,265 people unemployed leaving 28,394 at work.
The city of Danville has the most unemployed people, at 1,295 out of a labor force of 19,136, leaving 17,841 employed.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points in November, to 4.9%, which is 2.2 percentage points above the rate from a year ago.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.5% for the week ending Dec. 26, unchanged from the previous week's revised rate.
According to household survey data in November, the labor force expanded by 16,323, or 0.4%, to 4,286,658, as the number of unemployed residents fell by 12,464. The number of employed residents increased by 28,787 to 4,078,503.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 6.7%.
Virginia’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 8,100 jobs in November to 3,908,600.
October’s preliminary estimates were revised upward 1,700, increasing that month’s job gains. In November, private sector employment increased by 13,800 jobs to 3,207,400, while public sector payrolls decreased by 5,700 jobs .
From October to November, seasonally adjusted employment increased in six major industry divisions, decreased in four, and held steady in finance .
The largest job gains during November occurred in professional and business services, with an increase of 6,800, followed by education and health services, with an increase of 3,800 . Other employment gains included: construction (+3,400 jobs) , leisure and hospitality (+2,000) , trade and transportation (+900) and mining (+100) .
The largest job loss occurred in government employment, which dropped by 5,700 jobs in November. For total government, a gain occurred in state government (+600 jobs), with losses in federal government (-1,600) and local government (-4,700). Other employment losses included: manufacturing, (-600) and information and miscellaneous services (both by -1,300).
From November 2019 to November 2020, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia lost 179,000 jobs, or 4.4%. In November, the private sector recorded a year-over-year loss of 140,800 jobs, and employment in the public sector lost 38,200 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment declines, with one experiencing a gain. The only job gains occurred in construction, up by 6%.
The largest over-the-year job loss occurred in leisure and hospitality, down by 16.1%. The next largest job loss occurred in Government, down 38,200 jobs (-5.2%). Within government, federal experienced a small increase in employment (+2,500 jobs), while there were decreases in state government employment (-9,100 jobs) and local government employment (-31,600 jobs). Education and health services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job loss of 32,700 jobs (-5.8%).
Other losses were in: professional and business services, down 15,600 jobs (-2.0%); manufacturing, down 15,500 jobs (-6.3%); miscellaneous services, down 8,900 jobs (-4.4%); trade and transportation, down 5,400 jobs (-0.8%); information, down 4,400 jobs (-6.3%); finance, down 3,100 jobs (-1.4%); and mining, down 600 jobs (-7.7%).
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.