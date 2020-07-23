Union Street Bridge reopened to traffic

The Union Street Bridge has reopened to traffic now that work crews have removed a section of damaged water pipe and installed a new pipe.
A water main break on the south side of the bridge, at Memorial Drive, caused it to close early Tuesday evening. The section where the break happened remains closed, according to a news release from the city of Danville.
The break might have happened because of expanding water within the pipe due to fluctuating temperatures, work crews have explained.
Work crews have backfilled the hole in the street and it will be paved at a later date, according to the news release.
