UPDATE: 7-week-old found safe; suspects taken into custody by Danville police
UPDATE: 7-week-old found safe; suspects taken into custody by Danville police

  • Updated
Amber

Jupiter Aria Caudle

 Police photo

8:30 P.M. UPDATE: A 7-week-old child has been found safe and two suspects wanted in her abduction are in custody, the Caswell County, N.C., Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook on Thursday evening.

The two suspects in the abduction — Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford — were taken into custody by the Danville Police Department.

Taylor Crawford

Crawford
Jody Caudle

Caudle

PREVIOUS STORY: Two suspects wanted in a child abduction were seen in Danville, authorities reported Thursday evening.

North Carolina law enforcement agencies are currently searching for 7-week-old Jupiter Aria Caudle, of Pelham, N.C. The Caswell County, N.C., Sheriff's Office initiated the Amber Alert.

The suspects in the abduction are Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford, the Amber Alert reported. They were last seen leaving the Travel Inn in Danville in a newer model Ford Edge with a Virginia license plate of KN-2520.

Caudle, 42, is described as 5-foot-9 weighing 172 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has tattoos covering both arms. He was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on collar and black jeans.

Crawford, 24, is described as 5-foot-2, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. She has a tattoo of a planet with the word Jupiter.

Anyone with any information should call 911.

