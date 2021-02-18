UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for Chatham, Tightsqueeze areas after major leak discovered

A boil water notice is in effect in Chatham and Tightsqueeze following the discovery of a major water leak Thursday near U.S. 29.

Flooding in the Cherrystone Creek caused debris to break a section of a water line belonging to the town of Chatham, said Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

In addition to asking residents to conserve water, a boil water notice is in effect for customers of both water providers — the town of Chatham and Pittsylvania County Service Authority — in the Tightsqueeze area extending from Davis Road in Chatham through Tightsqueeze and along Dry Fork and Pleasant Gap Roads, a news release stated.

When such a notice is issued, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare foods.

If bottled water is not available, the CDC says residents should bring water to a full rolling boil for a minute, then allow it to cool before use. Also, even if tap water is filtered it should still be boiled.

Ayers said the leak was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.