UPDATE: Cellphone charger blamed in Friday evening house fire in Danville

Cellphone charger blamed in city fire

A cellphone charger left on a bed is blamed for a Friday evening fire that damaged a home in the western part of Danville.

It was shortly after 8 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department received the call to respond to 139 Longview Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the front windows of the ranch-style home, a news release reported. Smoke also was billowing from eaves all the way around the house.

Crews entered the burning structure to find fire in two bedrooms that was quickly brought under control.

The home suffered extensive fire, heat and smoke damage and is not habitable, the release stated. The occupants were not at home during the fire.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was sparked by a cellphone charger left on a bed.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupants.

—From staff reports