Update: Child pulled from Dan River after disappearing into water; condition unknown

Responders pulled a child from the Dan River after he disappeared into the water behind Robert Woodall Nissan just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was reported to have disappeared into the water by his friend. The two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, said Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman.

Personnel from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the fire department searched for the child until he was found in the river behind Robert Woodall Chevrolet, about 3/4 of a mile west of where he was reported to have disappeared. The child was transported to Sovah Health-Danville, said Danville Life Saving Crew Deputy Chief Bryan Fox.

His condition was not immediately known.

About 20-25 personnel from the department and the Danville Life Saving Crew searched for the child, Fox said.

The Danville Police Department also responded.

