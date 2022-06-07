 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Child pulled from Dan River after disappearing into water; condition unknown

Responders pulled a child from the Dan River after he disappeared into the water behind Robert Woodall Nissan just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

The child was reported to have disappeared into the water by his friend. The two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, said Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman.

Crews

Rescue crews respond to the Dan River on Tuesday afternoon after a report of a child disappearing into the water.

Personnel from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the fire department searched for the child until he was found in the river behind Robert Woodall Chevrolet, about 3/4 of a mile west of where he was reported to have disappeared. The child was transported to Sovah Health-Danville, said Danville Life Saving Crew Deputy Chief Bryan Fox.

Rescue

LEFT: John R. Crane, Register & Bee Emergency crews respond after a boy disappeared into the Dan River behind Robert Woodall Nissan Tuesday afternoon. RIGHT: Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Fire Department and the Danville Police Department responded to a call of a boy who disappeared into the Dan River behind Robert Woodall Nissan on Tuesday afternoon. The boy was later pulled out of the water by responders. His condition was unknown Tuesday evening.

His condition was not immediately known.

About 20-25 personnel from the department and the Danville Life Saving Crew searched for the child, Fox said.

Rescue

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Fire Department and the Danville Police Department responded to a call of a boy who disappeared into the Dan River behind Robert Woodall Nissan on Tuesday afternoon. The boy was later pulled out of the water by responders. His condition was unknown Tuesday evening.

The Danville Police Department also responded.

