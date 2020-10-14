UPDATE: Crews battle second Danville house fire in less than 12 hours

Danville firefighters were battling a second blaze Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after another home was damaged by flames.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Danville Fire Department reported heavy smoke and fire was coming from a home at 151 James Road in the northern part of the city.
Crews were using a defensive operation, meaning they were fighting the flames from the outside.
All occupants were outside the home, firefighters reported on Twitter.
No further details were immediately available. Crews were still on scene at about 7:30 a.m.
A child is blamed in a Tuesday evening fire that damaged at northern Danville home, the Danville Fire Department reports.
Crews were called to 757 Sixth St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they discovered a piece of furniture on fire in the basement of the one-story home, according to a news release.
The occupants were outside the home when firefighters arrived.
While the fire was extinguished quickly, other items in the basement were damaged due to heat. In addition, the rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.
"The investigation revealed the fire was started in the basement by a 6-year-old child," battalion chief Brian K. Alderson said in the news release.
Firefighters credit a working smoke alarm in the basement that alerted residents of the fire.
No injuries were reported. The residents will be staying with family and friends, according to the release.
Crews remained on scene for about two hours at that blaze.
This story will be updated.
