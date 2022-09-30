Update: Dan River Region schools dismissing early as tropical system nears

10:30 a.m. update: Dan River Region schools are dismissing early Friday because of expected heavy rains and winds.

Pittsylvania County Schools will let students out at 1 p.m.

After collaborating with emergency services throughout the morning, Danville Public Schools announced an early release also. Middle schools will dismiss at 1 p.m., elementary schools will release at 1:30 p.m. and high schools and preschools will release at 2:05 p.m.

"This is in the interest of the safety of all students and staff due to the strong possibility of heavy rains, high winds, and downed trees," officials said in the notice " If your student is a car rider, an administrator will stay at the school with your child until you arrive."

Original story: A wind advisory and flood watch will be in effect today as Hurricane Ian edges closer to the Dan River Region.

As the tropical system nears the coast of South Carolina and moves inland, rain and wind will spread into Southside Virginia.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg posted the wind advisory starting at 10 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday for gusts up to 40 mph.

The flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and lasts through Saturday afternoon.

On average, the area could see about 2 to 4 inches of rain with possibly higher amounts of 6 inches, according to the weather service, especially under heavier tropical bands.

The weather service believes rain will move into the area Friday morning and become heavier as the day goes on.

"These waves of enhanced rainfall rates will continue through much of tonight before becoming somewhat broken up toward dawn on Saturday as drier air works its way into the system," Blacksburg forecasters wrote in a Friday morning discussion.

With dry soil, most locations will be able to handle the rain with little issues, however localized flash flooding could become an problem with prolonged heavy rain.

Rain will remain widespread on Saturday, though rainfall intensity and amounts will diminish as the storm loses any lingering tropical characteristics, the weather service reported.

"Regardless, will need to remain vigilant for signs of heavy rain given soils will have had time to moisten and streamflows will be higher, resulting in a lower threshold for flooding potential," the weather service stated.