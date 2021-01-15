UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old in Danville located, is safe

UPDATE: Danville police announced the missing 13-year-old child was located and is safe.

No other details on her disappearance were immediately released.

The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Perla Mendosa, of Lansbury Drive in the northern part of the city, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Danville police reported in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Authorities said she has a medical condition along with a limited English proficiency.

Officers are actively searching the area. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.