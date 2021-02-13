UPDATE: Danville police urge residents to stay home as trees block roadways, outages slice power to traffic lights

Heavy ice brought down trees and power lines Saturday morning in the Dan River Region, leading to power outages and precarious traffic conditions.

"Road conditions in Danville are not safe," the Danville Police Department tweeted Saturday morning after ice built up on bridges and shaded areas creating dangerous conditions. Also, multiple trees littered streets across the city.

"Please stay home and stay safe," police wrote on Twitter.

Besides the dangerous roadways, traffic signals in large portions of the city were not working Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Pittsylvania County, volunteer fire departments stayed busy responding to trees blocking roadways.

"We have multiple calls for trees down and power outages," Chris Slemp, the county’s director of public safety, said Saturday morning. "I have no idea how many this far. It’s very busy.”

Danville Utilities reported outages because of fallen trees in the area. Also, a tree feel over a high voltage line, disrupting our power feed from AEP, Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix reported.

"Large portions of the city and county are without power," Hendrix said. "We are working to restore service as quickly as possible."