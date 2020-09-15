UPDATE: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered Friday in Chatham

The Virginia Department of Health will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday in Chatham.

The tests will be available on a first-come first-serve basis for those ages 10 and older, according to the health department.

The health department reported there will be 300 tests available. Also, while this is a drive-thru event, walk-ups will be accepted.

Anyone who wants a test from a vehicle is asked to be seated near a window. Residents should wear a face mask and keep at least 6 feet of distance between other people. Also, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 — or anyone who's been exposed to someone else with the illness — should tell the testing providers.

There's no payment or insurance needed, and appointments are not required.

The drive-thru testing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, or as long as supplies last, at the Pittsylvania County Health Department located at 200 H.G. McGhee Drive in Chatham.

