UPDATE: Dry conditions spark burning ban in Danville, Pittsylvania County
UPDATE: Dry conditions spark burning ban in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Danville and Pittsylvania County are both under burning bans amid continued dry conditions.

In Danville, the measure was instituted Tuesday morning after drought conditions sparked a serious risk of widespread fires in nearly all areas of the state, a news release reported. The ban will stay in place until the dry conditions alleviate with either significant rain or snow.

"During these dry conditions, the public is asked to be extremely careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal or any other items that could cause a fire," the fire department's release reported.

Pittsylvania County imposed the ban starting Tuesday evening. County officials said the National Weather Service in Blacksburg declared "abnormally dry" conditions with below normal precipitation in the forecast.

Violating the ban is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $2,500.

For more information, Danville residents may call the Danville Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office at 434-799-5226.

