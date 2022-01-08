UPDATE: Electrical issue blamed in fatal Danville house fire

One person was found dead in a Saturday morning house fire blamed on an electrical issue in Danville, authorities report.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., crews from the Danville Fire Department responded to 1819 Glenn St. When they arrived, the found smoke coming from the one-story home, a news release from battalion chief Thomas E. Napier Jr. reported.

When firefighters entered the home, they found a victim in the front room. The unidentified person was moved outside and declared dead, Napier said in the release.

Crews then went back into the home and found a fire in the basement and began to attack the flames. No one else was discovered inside.

At about 8:55 a.m., the fire was termed to be under control, Napier said. The home suffered moderate fire damage in the basement and on the first floor. Smoke also caused damage throughout the structure.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire to be electrical in nature, but did not provide any other details.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit and two support units responded to the blaze, along with two fire marshals. In all, 19 members were on the scene for a little more than two hours.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Public Department and Danville Utilities also assisted, Napier said.

Authorities did not provide any details on the victim.

—From staff reports