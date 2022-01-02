UPDATE: From record high to a winter storm warning, welcome to a wild ride of weather in the Dan River Region

Danville shattered a high-temperature record Saturday afternoon reaching 79 degrees. Given the wild weather ride recently, it seems only appropriate a winter storm is expected to move in by Monday morning.

Saturday's high broke the old record of 74 degrees dating back to 1952, Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, confirmed to the Register & Bee.

The new year is riding a roller coaster wave of transformation that will likely morph into something that resembles a normal winter, unlike Saturday afternoon's balmy episode.

Even the forecast is an up-and-down ride. On Saturday evening, little to no accumulation was expected, Silverman said.

By Sunday morning, Danville and Pittsylvania County were under a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. to noon Monday.

A slow moving from is expected to stall across an area from Tidewater area of Virginia down into Georgia on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. A low-pressure system will form on the front while colder air rushes in from another disturbance.

After reaching a high in the upper 60s on Sunday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by Monday morning.

"These two will bring a changeover of rain to snow starting in the mountains by midnight, reaching the piedmont by dawn," forecasters wrote. "The system exits by early Monday afternoon."

Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible depending on location. The weather service's map shows Danville with less than an inch but northwestern parts of Pittsylvania County could receive 4 to 6 inches.

Exact snowfall amounts will be especially tricky to pin-down because of the record-setting warmth from Saturday. Unless there's an intense snowfall rate, it may end up being what forecasters call "white rain," a situation where snow melts on contact, at least until the ground surface gets cold enough.

Danville Public Works crews have trucks mounted with snow plows, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix reported Sunday. A crew was scheduled to report to work Sunday to check trucks and mount additional plows.

The crews will start plowing when an inch of snow builds up on the roadways, Hendrix said.

The wet snow will cling to trees and power lines, potentially causing disruptions with electricity, but large-scale power outages aren't expected, Hendrix said.

The Virginia State Police on Sunday urged residents to plan ahead for potential inclement conditions.

"If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel," Corinne N. Geller, a spokesperson for the state police, said.

Drought

Danville also set another record Friday by finishing out 2021 with only 26.97 inches of rain, Silverman said. That's about 16 inches below normal.

The previous record was 28.66 inches set in 2001.

The southern portion of Danville is categorized in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern parts of the city and all of Pittsylvania County are experiencing a moderate drought.

Rain expected Saturday night mixed with the snowfall coming Sunday night into Monday will help to keep the drought situation from getting worse, Silverman said.

"It's going to take a lot of these storm systems to climb out of the drought," she warned.

After a little warm build-up at the end of the week, temperatures should stay around normal for this time a year.

