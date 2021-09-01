UPDATE: Ida may bring round of severe storms Wednesday afternoon

Some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. As of Tuesday, localities in Southside was not under any watches for potential severe weather.

“There is definitely a threat for a few brief tornadoes with the remnants of Ida,” forecasters said Tuesday, noting the circulation is stronger than Tropical Storm Fred that moved through a few weeks ago.

The greatest threat for twisters will be before daybreak in Southside Virginia.

After the tropical system exits, the weather pattern will quiet down and bring cooler and less humid air for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Power woes

It doesn’t take a severe storm to cause widespread problems, Danville residents discovered Monday night.

Lightning from a thunderstorm knocked off one of the transmission delivery points from its power provider at about 8 p.m. That delivery point fed several substations, throwing about 27,000 customers into the dark for several hours.

By about 11 p.m. Monday most of the city had power restored. Other substations in the Westover and northern areas of Danville were next in line to be turned back on. Substations serving county residents were scheduled to be brought back online early Tuesday morning.