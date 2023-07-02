The sound of generators pierced the air Sunday afternoon in Danville's Windsor Heights neighborhood after a fast-moving, violent storm sent trees crashing into homes and littered the streets with limbs and leaves.

Other areas of Danville experienced a similar fate with trees blocking roadways and power outages. The latest bout with severe weather comes about two weeks after another ferocious storm also damaged homes and vehicles.

In both cases, damage was caused by straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

Danville Utilities had fewer than 500 customers still without electricity by midday Monday and hoped to have the remaining outages restored by Monday evening.

The first severe storm warning came at 1:45 p.m. Sunday after a line developed and moved toward Danville. The National Weather Service warned the storms could pack winds of 60 mph and have quarter-sized hail.

After additional warnings and updates, the storm blasted the city at about 2:30 p.m., moving at a rapid pace of 55 mph.

Tanya Martin and Desmon Touchstone were in their Cambridge Circle house when a tree smashed through the top of their two-story home, which was under renovation.

“It blew up quickly, it was like five minutes, and it was gone," Touchstone explained as he raked debris from the street in front of his home in Windsor Heights.

“I don’t think I’ve seen the high winds here before," he said of the area in the western part of the city.

“It could have been a lot worse," Martin said, echoing Touchstone's sentiments. Despite the tragedy, they remained upbeat and were more concerned about their neighbor's home across the street where a tree also crashed into it. Those neighbors weren't home.

Martin and Touchstone were amazed by the touching spirit of crews from the Danville Fire Department when they responded.

Firefighters immediately asked what they could do to help.

“They were way over the top,” Touchstone said.

“I’ve never heard of that,” Martin explained, again noting the firefighters' efforts should be commended. “They were really kind.”

Martin and Touchstone didn't even realize the tree had fallen on the home until they ventured outside to look.

There was no thunderous noise and since the house has a generator that instantly pops on with a power failure, they weren't even aware the electricity had gone out.

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, some streets were completely blocked by down trees, forcing vehicles to find an alternate route on the winding roads.

With sunshine in full force following the storm, residents were out and about trying to clean up the mess.

Ballou Park also lost some trees in Sunday's storm and West Main Street in front of Ballou Park Shopping center was closed to traffic while crews navigated the fallen debris.

The lower playground at the park was closed because of the damage.

Danville Utilities reported about 9,500 customers were without power at the eight of the outage.

Additional crews from South Carolina and North Carolina were called in to help Danville Utilities restore power.

Crews first focused on areas with the most damage, then set off to places with scattered outages.

The city received reports of eight trees blocking roads, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said.

Over at the Danville Police Department, an entrance along Memorial Drive was blocked after several trees toppled in Sunday's storm.

Officials in Pittsylvania County kept an eye on the power outages, which were located mostly in the Ringgold area.

"The county and the power companies place the highest priority on the elderly and those with breathing difficulties," officials wrote in a news release Monday morning. "While we continue to monitor the situation, we ask that family and friends check on those affected by the heat or lack of electricity."

Dennis Sleighter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, confirmed Monday afternoon that based on radar and reports from residents, the damage came from straight-line winds.

The line of storms started in the New River Valley and then progressed eastward through the afternoon.

In this case, it was simply the heating of the day — combined with a very unstable atmosphere — that triggered the storms.

"They formed well upstream and headed east," Sleighter told the Register & Bee. "We've been in a pattern for a number days."

The weather service placed the area under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday lasting into the evening.

The storm threat was expected to decrease heading into the Fourth of July and Wednesday, but should bounce back later in the week.

"It will increase increase Thursday with greater increase in Friday when cold front passes through," he said.

