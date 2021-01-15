 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old in Danville located, is safe
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old in Danville located, is safe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Perla Mendosa

Perla Mendosa, of Lansbury Drive in the northern part of the city, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Danville police reported in a tweet Friday afternoon.

 Contributed photo

UPDATE: Danville police announced the missing 13-year-old child was located and is safe.

No other details on her disappearance were immediately released.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Perla Mendosa, of Lansbury Drive in the northern part of the city, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Danville police reported in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Authorities said she has a medical condition along with a limited English proficiency.

Officers are actively searching the area. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert