Update: Missing 14-year-old found in Danville; will be returned to family

A missing juvenile was located Monday morning in Danville by members of the Danville Police Department, according to a news release.

Ronnie Glass, 14, is being returned to family, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced.

Pittsylvania County authorities are searching for a 14-year-old believed to be in the Danville area.

Members of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office are looking for information on the whereabouts of Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie.” He weighs 190 pounds and is 6-foot-1.

"The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office warns anyone who maybe harboring or providing assistance to Mr. Glass will be charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor as well as other applicable criminal charges," Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office, wrote in a news release.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Glass is asked to call 911.