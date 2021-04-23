UPDATE: Missing 36-year-old Danville woman located and is safe

11:50 A.M. UPDATE: A missing 36-year-old Danville woman has been located, Danville police report.

Investigators with the Danville Police Department found Angel Marie Ransom "safe in the company of a known acquaintance," officials said in a Friday morning news release.

Authorities were searching for Ransom after she was last seen Thursday afternoon in the emergency department of the local hospital. She suffered from a physical disability and mental health issues, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Angel Marie Ransom was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Sovah Health-Danville emergency department, police wrote in a news release.

Ransom, who has a physical disability and mental health issues, was last seen wearing dark gray sweat pants and sweat shirt, black shoes with white bottom and a yellow bib, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.