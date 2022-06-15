UPDATE: Missing 4-year-old in Pittsylvania County found safe

7:30 am. update: "The missing child has been located and is being reunited with family," Pittsylvania County authorities reported early Wednesday morning.

Officials said they weren't going to release any other details.

"We thank you for all your assistance," authorities said in a Facebook post.

Original story: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Authorities report a young child named Wyatt — described as a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes — wandered off from his home on Cedar Trail, an area off Mount Cross Road, at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was wearing no clothing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office immediately at 434-432-7931.

No other details were available.