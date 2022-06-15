 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

UPDATE: Missing 4-year-old in Pittsylvania County found safe

  • 0

7:30 am. update: "The missing child has been located and is being reunited with family," Pittsylvania County authorities reported early Wednesday morning.

Officials said they weren't going to release any other details.

"We thank you for all your assistance," authorities said in a Facebook post.

Original story: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Authorities report a young child named Wyatt — described as a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes — wandered off from his home on Cedar Trail, an area off Mount Cross Road, at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was wearing no clothing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office immediately at 434-432-7931.

No other details were available.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert