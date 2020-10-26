UPDATE: Missing 47-year-old man found safe, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reports

A missing Pittsylvania County man has been located and is safe, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 8 p.m. Monday

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 47-year-old man with health issues.

Gary Wayne Beamon was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Moorfield Bridge Road area of Pittsylvania County, according to Capt. Corey Webb with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, not far from the Westover area of Danville.

Beamon is described as 6-feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

"He is believed to have health concerns that contributed to him be despondent," Webb said.

If anyone has an information on his whereabouts they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 434-432-7931.