 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missing 47-year-old man found safe, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reports
0 comments
editor's pick top story

UPDATE: Missing 47-year-old man found safe, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Wayne Beamon

Gary Wayne Beamon

A missing Pittsylvania County man has been located and is safe, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 8 p.m. Monday

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 47-year-old man with health issues.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Wayne Beamon was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Moorfield Bridge Road area of Pittsylvania County, according to Capt. Corey Webb with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, not far from the Westover area of Danville.

Beamon is described as 6-feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

"He is believed to have health concerns that contributed to him be despondent," Webb said.

If anyone has an information on his whereabouts they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 434-432-7931.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert