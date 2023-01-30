 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Missing 57-year-old Danville man with dementia found safe

  • Updated
A Silver Alert is a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties. Here’s how most states handle Silver Alerts and help find the missing person(s).

Marvin Pennick

UPDATE: Police report Marvin Pennick, 57, has been safely located.

ORIGINAL POST: Authorities are searching for a missing 57-year-old Danville man with dementia.

Marvin Pennick was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday by family carrying a full bag of clothes in the 100 block of Locust Lane, police reported.

According to the family, Pennick has been diagnosed with dementia. He was wearing a red coat, a beige plaid shirt and black and gray lounge pants, a Monday evening news release stated.

A K-9 unit is being used in the search.

Anyone who has information is asked contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.

