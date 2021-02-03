UPDATE: Missing 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient located in Danville

9:45 P.M. UPDATE: Authorities have located a missing Danville Alzheimer’s patient.

"She was cold and will be going to the hospital for evaluation," police wrote on Twitter. "Great response from our community and the [Danville Life Saving Crew] in the search."

Danville police are searching for a missing 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient.

Joyce Miller was last seen on Summit Road wearing a black jacket and blue pants, police wrote on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"Anyone in the area please be on the lookout and call police if you may have seen her," the tweet said.