Update: Missing Danville woman found, taken to hospital

4:30 P.M. UPDATE: A missing Danville woman has been located.

Naomi Willis, 62, was found at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday following an extensive search including members of the Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Fire Department, Blairs Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff's Office K9 and members of Virginia Emergency Management Center Rescue Teams including Angel Search and Rescue, Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs and Commonwealth Search and Rescue, according to a news release.

She was alive, but in need of medical assistance. She was transported to Sovah Health-Danville for medical treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY: Danville police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Naomi Willis was reported missing Thursday morning by her family, authorities said in a news release. She was last seen Thursday morning on the Danville Riverwalk Trail near Dan Daniel Park wearing green pants and a tan shirt.

Willis is reported to have early stages of dementia and could possibly be lost, police said.

As of noon, a search was underway with help from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Fire Department.

If anyone has seen Willis or knows her location, they are asked to call 911 immediately.