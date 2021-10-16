UPDATE: Missing N.C. with connection to Danville found, is safe

SATURDAY UPDATE: James Mitchell Scott has been located and is safe, the Danville Police Department reported.

"According to a close friend of Mr. Scott’s family, he has been located safe in Charlotte, NC," police wrote on Facebook.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ORIGINAL STORY: A 81-year-old missing man from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has "possible personal connections" to the Danville area, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

James Mitchell Scott — who was last seen in the Robin Hood Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem — was wearing navy blue sweatpants, a green, black and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers, authorities reported.

His credit card was used at a Randleman, North Carolina, gas station.

Scott is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, a police alert stated.

He may be driving a white 2013 Toyota Avalon with a North Carolina tag of DKR2150.

Anyone with information should call the Danville emergency communications center at 434-799-5111, option 8 or detective M.J. Hester at the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.