UPDATE: No survivors after small plane crashes in Ringgold

Plane crash
John Crane

There were no survivors after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Ringgold.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a small aircraft that went down in a wooded area off Cardwell Lane in Ringgold near the North Carolina border shortly after 2 p.m.

"We don't know how many people were on the plane, but there are no survivors," said Richard C. Garletts with the Virginia State Police. "We are working to figure out how many people were on the plane and where the plane originated."

The Federal Aviation Administration is also helping in the investigation. 

Ringgold Fire & Rescue, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Garletts had no other details to provide Tuesday evening.

Plane crash

Responders investigate a plane crash that occurred in the Cardwell Lane area of Ringgold in Pittsylvania County Tuesday.
Plane crash

