UPDATE: Power expected to be back by evening for 750 Danville Utilities customers still in dark; downed trees block 7 city streets

As of about noon Friday, there were 750 Danville Utilities customers still without power.

"Line crews are making good progress this morning," said city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

The scattered outages are throughout areas in the city and county covered by Danville Utilities.

Power is expected to be back to all customers by early evening.

Also, as of 11:30 a.m., some streets remain at least partially blocked due to fallen trees that are entangled with power lines:

Hanley Circle

Hopkins Street

Lorillard Drive

Miller Road

Norwood Drive

Old Farm Road at Oak Lane

West James Street

About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers were still without power Friday morning after Tropical Storm Zeta brought heavy winds to the area Thursday.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 customers were in the dark.