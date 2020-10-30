 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Power expected to be back by evening for 750 Danville Utilities customers still in dark; downed trees block 7 city streets
UPDATE: Power expected to be back by evening for 750 Danville Utilities customers still in dark; downed trees block 7 city streets

Zeta

A felled tree knocked down power lines and three poles on Riverside Drive Thursday morning, blocking eastbound traffic during Tropical Storm Zeta. 

 John Crane

As of about noon Friday, there were 750 Danville Utilities customers still without power.

"Line crews are making good progress this morning," said city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

The scattered outages are throughout areas in the city and county covered by Danville Utilities. 

Power is expected to be back to all customers by early evening.

Also, as of 11:30 a.m., some streets remain at least partially blocked due to fallen trees that are entangled with power lines:

  • Hanley Circle
  • Hopkins Street
  • Lorillard Drive
  • Miller Road
  • Norwood Drive
  • Old Farm Road at Oak Lane
  • West James Street

About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers were still without power Friday morning after Tropical Storm Zeta brought heavy winds to the area Thursday.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 customers were in the dark.

Danville Utilities has four line crews coming from Rocky Mount, N.C., to help with the remaining outages.

Power is expected to restored to all customers today, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said Friday morning.

Winds reaching 40 miles per hours were recorded at Danville Regional Airport, said Ben Gruver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. 

Storm damage in Virginia and North Carolina

