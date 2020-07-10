UPDATE: Power still out for 800, mostly in Danville; service expected to be restore by later afternoon or evening

1 p.m. update: About 800 customers were still without power at about noon Saturday.

Local contract crews are helping Danville Utilities restore power to areas after a severe storm brought down trees and power lines on Friday night.

Most of those customers were in the city, according to Danville Utilities.

Officials hope to have service restored by late afternoon or early evening.

9 a.m. update: There were about 1,500 Danville Utilities customers still without power Saturday morning after a severe storm toppled trees and damaged power lines Friday night.

At the height of the outage, there were about 5,000 customers without electricity, mainly outside of the city limits. However, Danville Utilities officials said there were reports of downed trees in the Westover area and large outages in Schoolfield, Piedmont Drive, northern Danville and downtown.

Crews worked throughout the night and restored power to all but one of the major circuits, the utility reported.

"We will work as quickly and safely as we can to restore power to these areas," officials said in a Facebook post.