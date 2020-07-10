UPDATE: Power still out for 800, mostly in Danville; service expected to be restore by later afternoon or evening

1 p.m. update: About 800 customers were still without power at about noon Saturday.
Local contract crews are helping Danville Utilities restore power to areas after a severe storm brought down trees and power lines on Friday night.
Most of those customers were in the city, according to Danville Utilities.
Officials hope to have service restored by late afternoon or early evening.
9 a.m. update: There were about 1,500 Danville Utilities customers still without power Saturday morning after a severe storm toppled trees and damaged power lines Friday night.
At the height of the outage, there were about 5,000 customers without electricity, mainly outside of the city limits. However, Danville Utilities officials said there were reports of downed trees in the Westover area and large outages in Schoolfield, Piedmont Drive, northern Danville and downtown.
Crews worked throughout the night and restored power to all but one of the major circuits, the utility reported.
"We will work as quickly and safely as we can to restore power to these areas," officials said in a Facebook post.
However, restoring power could take most of the day.
Original story: A severe thunderstorm that rolled through the Dan River Region late Friday night left thousands of Danville Utilities customers in the dark.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Danville and Pittsylvania County at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The storm was capable of producing heavy winds — with gusts up to 60 mph — according to the warning.
"We have several thousand customers without power in Danville and Pittsylvania County due to damage from the severe thunderstorm that moved through the area," city spokesman Arnold Hendrix reported in a statement at about 9 p.m. "Crews have been called to report to duty. They will work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, but it will take several hours to restore service to all."
