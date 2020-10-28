UPDATE: Rare tropical storm warning issued for Danville, Pittsylvania County as Zeta gains strength

Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southside Virginia on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a rare tropical storm warning. This particular warning is issued when there's the potential for gusts from 39 to 57 mph. It remains in effect until weather officials lift it.
"We have our crews prepared to respond to whatever may come our way," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said via email Wednesday evening.
"Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of recent experience with strong weather events."
Hurricane Zeta strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon with top winds of 110 mph. The storm — bearing the name of a Greek letter because the National Hurricane Center has exhausted its list of traditional names — followed the path of several storms this toward the Gulf Coast and made landfall shortly after 5 p.m. at Cocodrie, Louisiana.
The latest forecast track places the center of what's left of the hurricane close to the Dan River Region by midday Thursday. Rain and wind should spread into the area early Thursday morning, forecasters said.
Larking said the city is encouraging residents to pay attention to weather reports and be prepared.
In the warning, forecasters say residents should plan for "hazardous wind" that equal that of a tropical storm.
A stalled frontal boundary will interact with Zeta to bring widespread rain to the Mid-Atlantic region, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg wrote in a forecast discussion Wednesday afternoon.
Locally, about 1 to 3 inches of rain may fall over a short period of time.
"Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain," forecasters wrote in the warning. "Evacuations and rescues are possible."
Those living in flood-prone areas are advised to prepare now.
In Danville, crews from public works and utilities are ready to respond, along with police and fire units.
"As the storm approaches and more is known, we will make necessary adjustments," Larking said.
As with any landfalling tropical system, there's a chance for tornadoes.
"If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly," forecasters wrote.
By Friday, sunny skies return with a high around 60 as the front moves through ushering colder air for the weekend.
