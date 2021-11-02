UPDATE: Sales tax measure passes in Danville

Danvillians can expect a 1-percentage-point increase in its sales tax to help pay for school projects following Tuesday night's vote.
Also, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul handily defeated his opponent Ril S. Matteson.
Mondul garnered 10,043 votes to Matteson's 2,255, according to unofficial results reported by RiverCityTV.
The school referendum sales-tax increase passed by 7,587 to 4,905 votes. The school bond that will be financed by revenue from the 1-percentage-point tax increase passed by a vote of 8,333 to 3,975, according to unofficial results.
A total of 12,871 votes were cast in the election by city voters, according to unofficial numbers.
The estimated cost to make needed improvements at schools was $126 million four or five years ago.
According to a preliminary estimate presented to the school board in May, about $194 million in improvements are needed at G.L.H. Johnson, Woodberry Hills, Forest Hills, Park Avenue and E.A. Gibson elementary schools, Langston Focus School and George Washington High School.
In Pittsylvania County, voters appeared to be on track to narrowly defeat a 1-percentage-point tax increase to go toward school improvements by 12,724 to 12,680 votes, unofficial online results showed at 11:30 p.m.
For the board of supervisors election this year, the Banister District candidate and past supervisor Jessie Barksdale prevailed over incumbent Charles Miller by 1,778 to 880 votes.
The Callands-Gretna District had three candidates: Ryland Brumfield, Darrell Dalton and Greg Robinson, with Dalton winning with 1,765 votes. Brumfield and Robinson had 1,450 and 287 votes, respectively.
In the Dan River District, challenger Timothy Chesher defeated current supervisor Joe Davis by a margin of 2,274 to 1,446 votes.
For the school board, incumbent Calvin “Bunky” Doss defeated Jacob Hancock in the Callands-Gretna District with 1,874 votes to Hancock's 1,220.
In the Dan River District, and Kelly Merricks succeeded in her bid to unseat incumbent Cassandra Crump. Merricks garnered 2,589 votes and Crump had 1,231, Keesee said.
School board member Raymond Ramsey ran unopposed in the Banister District.
As for House of Delegates elections, voters chose incumbent Republican Danny Marshall over Democrat Rhett Deitz for the 14th District House of Delegates, according to the Associated Press.
Also, Danville native and Martinsville resident Chance Trevillian failed to unseat Republican incumbent Les Adams, who was projected to win in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 16th District.