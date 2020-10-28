UPDATE: Schools close as Dan River Region braces for tropical storm conditions

Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southside Virginia on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a rare tropical storm warning. This particular warning is issued when there's the potential for gusts from 39 to 57 mph. It remains in effect until weather officials lift it.

"We have our crews prepared to respond to whatever may come our way," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said via email Wednesday evening.

"Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of recent experience with strong weather events."

Hurricane Zeta strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon with top winds of 110 mph. The storm — bearing the name of a Greek letter because the National Hurricane Center has exhausted its list of traditional names — followed the path of several storms this year toward the Gulf Coast and made landfall shortly after 5 p.m. at Cocodrie, Louisiana.

The latest forecast track places the center of what's left of the hurricane close to the Dan River Region by midday Thursday. Rain and wind should spread into the area early Thursday morning, forecasters said.