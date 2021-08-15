 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Senior Alert canceled for missing Danville man
UPDATE: Senior Alert canceled for missing Danville man

  • Updated
UPDATE: Minutes after the Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing Danville man, authorities announced it was canceled after he was safely located.

The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

State police issued a Senior Alert late Sunday night for Lonnie Leon Johnson who was last seen at about 5 p.m. at Walmart on Mount Cross Road. Johnson, a Black man, is about 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the alert. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was possibly wearing a long-sleeve button-up shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans. He may be driving a gold 1999 Mercedes-Benz E300 with North Carolina license plates of EKW1533.

Johnson suffers from a cognitive impairment, police reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-5111, extension 8.

