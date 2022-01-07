UPDATE: Sovah Health pauses elective surgeries with record-breaking COVID-19 cases in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Sovah Health has put a two-week pause on elective surgeries as the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District sets new COVID-19 records surpassing the peak of the 2021 January surge.

In the last two days alone, 408 new infections were recorded, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Thursday's total of 210 cases was the highest on record.

There are about 149 new virus cases being added daily between Danville and Pittsylvania County. The high point in the 2021 winter surge was 119 cases on the seven-day rolling average.

This comes amid a shortage of testing supplies and only counts results coming from labs, not the at-home kits.

The omicron variant — and extremely transmissible version of the coronavirus — is blamed as the main driver for the current surge. Even though experts believe overall omicron causes less severe sickness when compared with other variants, the extreme number of people being infected is putting more strain on health care systems.

“Omicron is proving to be very transmissible," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement this week. "Early studies show the variant is about 2.5-times more contagious and it can replicate at a rate 70 times more quickly than Delta. It is an accelerated new phase of the disease, which makes testing even more important.”

As of Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating about 50 patients across its facilities in Danville and Martinsville, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer.

By Friday, that figure was nearly 60.

She said an "alarming" number weren't surviving the battle with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“To be honest, I’m seeing less of those unvaccinated patients make it back home,” Gunn-Nolan explained Friday.

The omicron variant in particular seems to infect people who have already endured a bout with COVID-19.

"It seems to be too much for the body to overcome,” she said.

On Friday, Sovah Health announced it was contacting patients to reschedule elective and non-urgent surgical procedures that would require admissions to the facilities in Danville and Martinsville. The pause is expected to last though Jan. 24.

No other surgeries will be impacted.

“It’s unfortunate that we must again take this action to pause elective surgeries,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer, said in a statement. “We would also like to acknowledge the tireless work our team has provided to what equates to over 600 days of a global pandemic.”

The health system said it's preparing for the possibility of increased hospitalizations with the rising transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville, said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors and continue to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

The limited visitor restrictions will continue for the "foreseeable future," the release stated. Everyone who enters Sovah Health-Danville must wear a face mask and undergo a screening.

“We are disappointed that we have to make this response,” Larson said on a call with media members Friday afternoon, but he said the hospitals were still able to handle emergency situations.

“We feel like a two-week period of time should help us catch up,” he said.

Across Virginia, hospitalizations have eclipsed records set in 2021. On Friday, there were 3,329 patients being treated for COVID-19 at statewide hospitals, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. The previous high-mark was 3,201 cases on Jan. 13, 2021, reported Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the organization.

"The current situation is serious and if things remain on the current trajectory for an extended period — particularly because we know hospitalizations as a metric tend to slightly lag behind rising case counts, and some of the modeling projections suggest that this current surge may not yet have reached the point where it will crest and begin to recede (some modeling suggests that may occur later this month) — we could face the possibility of straining the limits of the system’s capacity," he wrote in a statement.

The Dan River Region's positivity rates — a metric gauging the positive results against all tests administered — also have reached record levels. For Danville, 36% of tests are coming back positive for COVID-19. In Pittsylvania County that figure is 43%.

The local health district will host a free COVID-19 testing event from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Danville Community Market for the first 100 people showing up.

“Testing is another significant tool we are deploying to identify COVID-19 among those who may be displaying symptoms," Spillmann said. "The goal is to prevent further spread of the virus and to help keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.