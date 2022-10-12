Update: Two Danville homes damaged by flames in span of 12 hours

In a span of 12 hours, flames caused damage to two homes in Danville.

The first happened Wednesday afternoon when a fire that started in a kitchen heavily damaged a Danville home.

It was shortly after 3 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department was called to 157 Smith St., an area in the southern part of the city.

Arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the one-story brick home.

Everyone was outside the home when crews arrived, a news release from battalion chief T.E. Napier Jr. reported.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen, the news release stated. That's where most of the severe damaged was centered. The rest of the home suffered smoke and heat destruction.

The fire marshal's office ruled the cause as "careless handling of cooking materials," Napier wrote in the release.

There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

A total of 16 personnel responded to the scene along with two engines and a ladder truck.

A second fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Crews responded 13 Augusta Ave. to find smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home.

Firefighters then discovered heavy fire on the second floor and attic of the home, a news release reported.

The second floor was heavily damaged by fire and the first floor sustained water damage. For this blaze, 20 personnel responded and remained on scene for nearly four hours.

The fire marshal's office determined the fire to be electrical in nature. The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner, the release stated.

In both blazes, the fire department was assisted by the Danville Police Department, Danville Utilities and the Danville Life Saving Crew.