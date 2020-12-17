UPDATE: Two Pittsylvania County offices, Danville courthouse close after COVID-19 exposures

A COVID-19 exposure has forced the closure of the Danville courthouse building on Friday.

The Danville Sheriff’s Office reported the entire building will be shut down on Friday to allow for a deep cleaning after a COVID-19 exposure.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” sheriff’s office officials wrote in a statement that did not provide any details on the exposure or if any employees have been impacted.

In Pittsylvania County, the clerk of court's office along with the commissioner of the revenue’s office are closed to the public until Dec. 28 because of a COVID-19 exposure there.

The courthouse remains open and court proceedings are continuing and proper protocols, including social distancing and mask wearing, are being adhered to, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.