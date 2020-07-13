UPDATE: Under fire after racist posts on Facebook account, Danville Historical Society president resigns

Facing scrutiny over a racist social media post that calls the Rumors of War statue in Richmond a "coon on a horse," the president of the Danville Historical Society resigned Monday.

The resignation came during an emergency meeting by the society Monday evening — closed to the public — to address the matter.

Steve Mand, vice president of the group, called the comment "repugnant."

Historical society president Mark Joyner said the post was made on Facebook on Friday night by a friend who was visiting from Tennessee and had borrowed his phone and had accessed Joyner's Facebook account without his permission.

"Somebody else was using my phone," Joyner said when contacted by the Danville Register & Bee on Sunday.

Joyner would not identify his friend on the record and said he did not have contact information for him.

He said his friend asked to use his phone twice that day and that he didn't find out about the statements posted under his name until Saturday.

The racist post was made Friday night.

"He needed to call home," Joyner said when asked why he let his friend use his cellphone. "He doesn't have a cellphone."