UPDATE: Zeta racing toward Dan River Region

5:30 a.m. update: At 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center says the center of what's now Tropical Storm Zeta was about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta racing to the northeast at 39 mph.

That's about 400 miles west-southwest of Danville.

Zeta's top winds were 60 mph, and the storm was expected to continue to weaken.

An even faster northeastward motion is expected later today, followed by a rapid east-northeastward motion tonight and Friday, forecasters said.

Danville and Pittsylvania County emergency teams are on high alert for potentially dangerous conditions.

"All of the fire chiefs have been notified of the predicted tropical storm-like conditions and will be prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies that occur," Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

As Zeta moves toward the region, tropical storm force winds will begin to impact southwestern areas, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge, across northwest North Carolina early today, with these winds spreading northeast across sections along and east of the Blue Ridge in Virginia through this morning into the afternoon across the Piedmont, the weather service reported.