UPDATE: Zeta racing toward Dan River Region

5:30 a.m. update: At 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center says the center of what's now Tropical Storm Zeta was about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta racing to the northeast at 39 mph.
That's about 400 miles west-southwest of Danville.
Zeta's top winds were 60 mph, and the storm was expected to continue to weaken.
An even faster northeastward motion is expected later today, followed by a rapid east-northeastward motion tonight and Friday, forecasters said.
Danville and Pittsylvania County emergency teams are on high alert for potentially dangerous conditions.
"All of the fire chiefs have been notified of the predicted tropical storm-like conditions and will be prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies that occur," Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
As Zeta moves toward the region, tropical storm force winds will begin to impact southwestern areas, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge, across northwest North Carolina early today, with these winds spreading northeast across sections along and east of the Blue Ridge in Virginia through this morning into the afternoon across the Piedmont, the weather service reported.
Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range with isolated higher gusts in rain bands to the northeast of the center can be expected along and east of the Blue Ridge.
In addition, forecasters say that isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out for mainly areas around Southside near Danville and down into the North Carolina piedmont late this morning into the afternoon.
On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move across portions of the southeastern U.S. this morning, across the Mid-Atlantic states this afternoon, and emerge over the western Atlantic by tonight.
Heavy rainfall of about 1 to 3 inches could also trigger flash flooding.
Original story: Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southside Virginia on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a rare tropical storm warning. This particular warning is issued when there's the potential for gusts from 39 to 57 mph. It remains in effect until weather officials lift it.
"We have our crews prepared to respond to whatever may come our way," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said via email Wednesday evening.
Support Local Journalism
"Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of recent experience with strong weather events."
Hurricane Zeta strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon with top winds of 110 mph. The storm — bearing the name of a Greek letter because the National Hurricane Center has exhausted its list of traditional names — followed the path of several storms this year toward the Gulf Coast and made landfall shortly after 5 p.m. at Cocodrie, Louisiana.
The latest forecast track places the center of what's left of the hurricane close to the Dan River Region by midday Thursday. Rain and wind should spread into the area early Thursday morning, forecasters said.
Due to the forecast, schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County are closed Thursday. There will be no virtual instruction or food truck services in Danville Public Schools due to the potential for power outages. Employees are asked to follow code 1. Pittsylvania County Schools employees are asked to follow plan C.
Larking said the city is encouraging residents to pay attention to weather reports and be prepared.
In the warning, forecasters say residents should plan for "hazardous wind" equal to that of a tropical storm.
A stalled frontal boundary will interact with Zeta to bring widespread rain to the Mid-Atlantic region, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg wrote in a forecast discussion Wednesday afternoon.
Locally, about 1 to 3 inches of rain may fall over a short period of time.
"Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain," forecasters wrote in the warning. "Evacuations and rescues are possible."
Those living in flood-prone areas are advised to prepare now.
In Danville, crews from public works and utilities are ready to respond, along with police and fire units.
"As the storm approaches and more is known, we will make necessary adjustments," Larking said.
As with any landfalling tropical system, there's a chance for tornadoes.
"If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly," forecasters wrote.
By Friday, sunny skies return with a high around 60 as the front moves through ushering colder air for the weekend.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.