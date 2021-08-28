UPDATED: After nearly 60 years, NASCAR presents Wendell Scott's family a trophy commemorating 1963 victory in Florida

The victory put Wendell Scott into the record books as the first African American race car driver to win the Grand National, NASCAR’s highest level.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps gave Scott’s son, Frank Scott, the trophy on stage following a pre-race concert and just before driver introductions, the Associated Press reported. Driver Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone full-time Black driver, joined several of Scott’s family members on stage for the ceremony.

As they started to leave the dais, Warrick Scott got his chance to pose with the trophy. Instead of holding or hoisting it, he decided to kiss it. It was maybe the most telling scene of what this meant to the family, the AP reported.

Warrick Scott told the Danville Register & Bee in June 2020 there had been no effort from NASCAR to rectify this injustice in all the years since.

The Wendell Scott Foundation was formed in 2010 to further his legacy and now also helps youth in underserved communities find mentors and STEM-based educational opportunities. As part of its mission, the foundation has worked to convince NASCAR to find a time to properly honor the driver that has been partially scrubbed from the sport’s history.